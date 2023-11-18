BENIDORM’S elderly residents, including British expats, can apply for financial aid to help pay for carers and assistance next year if they are classified as being on a low income.

Benidorm City Council has put aside €500,000 to once again help fund the home care service in 2024 for the elderly or for people with specific needs who have limited financial resources.

It’s the same subsidy fund figure that has been allocated this year.

To qualify for financial assistance, applicants must have legal residence in Spain and have been on the Benidorm municipal padron for at least one year.

They will have to show they have problems in carrying out basic daily activities but are nevertheless not recognised as people who are in a situation of dependency.

Applicants will need to show what kind of assistance they need(personal, educational, or domestic), as well as the times help is required for the council to work out the extent of a subsidy.

Aid will be granted proportionately based on income with a limit of 40 hours per month per home, as well as a maximum payment of €15 per hour, in the case of households with fewer resources.

Applications may be submitted during fiscal year 2024, with a deadline of September 30.

However, for beneficiaries who have already received aid this year, they have a deadline of November 23, 2023 to make a renewal application.

To get a subsidy, a home visit by a social worker will be needed, as well as the preparation of a mandatory social report.

The municipal Home Assistance Aid Commission will meet monthly and will submit resolution proposals, the approval or denial of which must be made within a maximum period of three months.

Benidorm’s Social Welfare councillor, Angela Zaragozi, said the council ‘reaffirms its commitment to make the lives of many families who have difficulties more bearable and whom we help to face the needs that may arise within their home.’

“This aid programme is aimed at covering the care costs that elderly people have at home, with difficulties in financing themselves in certain tasks or with special needs, so that they can remain in their usual environment and have greater autonomy, as well as improve their quality of life, as they receive personal or domestic help,” Zaragozi outlined.

242 Benidorm residents have received aid this year, with €342,000 spent so far.