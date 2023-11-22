TEMPERATURES are set to plummet across Spain this week as a polar ice blast sweeps the country.

The drop in temperature is down to an anticyclone in the North of Spain.

The weather phenomenon will stabilise the climate, bringing clear skies but also low temperatures.

In Andalucia, the biggest drop will occur this weekend, when we could see lows of just seven degrees.

According to Juan de Dios del Pino, Spanish Meteorological Agency lead for Andalucia: “Due to the location of the anticyclone, it will transport cold polar air, from high latitudes, which will cause the temperatures to drop.”

The weather is due to change from Friday, when temperatures will start their descent.

By Sunday, they will drop to as low as 16 degrees.

Throughout the week, Andalucia can expect moderate to strong winds, starting from Wednesday, November 22.

READ MORE: