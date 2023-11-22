VUELING is offering a huge Black Friday sale on flights with tickets starting from as little as €10.49.

The budget airline will offer discounts on routes from 27 Spanish destinations, including Granada, Bilbao, Málaga, Palma, Alicante, Sevilla or Santiago de Compostela.

The offer, which runs from this Friday until next Monday, affects flights taking off between November and March next year.

From Granada, travellers can secure deals on national and international flights with destinations like Bilbao, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Madrid, Mallorca, Tenerife, London and Paris.

Mallorca is the cheapest destination from Spain, with tickets starting at just €10.49.

Other budget friendly options include €22 flights to Barcelona and €25 flights to Bilbao.

On the higher end of the scale is Gran Canaria at €29.99 and Madrid at €45.

Internationally, flights to London clock in at €35 and you could fly to Paris for a mere €23.99.

