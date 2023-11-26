THE GUARDIA CIVIL has said that a fire that devastated over 2,300 hectares on the outskirts of Montitxelvo in Valencia province earlier this month was caused by an electrical spark from medium-voltage cables.

The blaze started on the afternoon of November 2 and around 200 firefighters were involved in bringing it under control with 960 residents evacuated as a precaution.

An early theory was that a bonfire had been lit by a farmer or seasonal workers employed in one of the fields on the outskirts of Montitxelvo, and that it spread out of control whipped up by high winds.

Investigators however discovered the blaze was started by a spark coming from the electrical cable when it came into contact with tree branches.

The interaction meant that various incandescent materials fell to the ground to cause the fire.

Westerly wind gusts of 92km/h were recorded on November 2, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Six homes were affected- one in the La Llacuna Urbanisation, four in Ador and one in Terrateig.

The Guardia findings have been passed onto the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of Valencia.

