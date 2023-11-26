SEVEN select committees formed this week between the government and opposition in parliament could help transform Gibraltar’s future.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo started the process to form the select committees that will guide Gibraltar through constitutional and parliamentary reform.

They will also look at the Brexit talks, local environment, members’ interests, people with disabilities, and public bills, Gibraltar Parliament said in a statement.

Three government ministers and two opposition MPs will seat in each committee, the statement read.

It follows Picardo’s promise during last month’s election to amend the constitution after that has tied Gibraltar down in various areas after Brexit.

A 96% majority voted to remain on the Rock, the highest number recorded in the UK during the 2016 referendum.

Both parties also talked about plans to expand parliament, giving rise to the select committee that will address this claim.

Picardo already gave each government minister a constituency to take care of and this idea could be expanded at new elections.

The committee could also look at plans for Gibraltar to have its own MP in the House of Commons.

EU treaty talks are also due to begin now Pedro Sanchez is back as prime minister of Spain, and the select committee for Brexit could examine this area.

It could also look at options for leaving without a deal, including expanding links with Morocco.

Another select committee to attend to the needs of people with disabilities could help resolve another pre-election issue raised by pressure groups.

The invitation of the Opposition members to the committees follows on from the closeness of the last election results.

Voters overall only chose the GSLP/Liberals by about 1 percent more than the defeated GSD on October 12.

