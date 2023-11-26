4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Mula with pool garage - € 199,500

Finca/Country House Mula, Murcia 4 beds 3 baths € 199,500

This beautiful restored Country House for sale in Mula (Murcia) With pool and gardens. Built on a fully fenced 4,600m2 plot with a citrus plantation, the plot has. a small square with a large work porch in which we can see beautiful panoramic views, a closed parking area (garage), Rear outdoor patio, very nice pool area on top with views and beautiful gardens, outdoor bathroom with changing room and shower, several storage rooms and storage. House on 2 floors divided into: 1 dining room, 1 living room with fireplace, large kitchen, 3 large and bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including the double… See full property details