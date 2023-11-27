AN expensive car was torched in the Urbanización Los Naranjos, Marbella on Sunday.

By the time emergency services arrived, the vehicle was already fully ablaze as residents were returning from church.

Witnesses reported thick black smoke visible from various points in the neighbourhood as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which erupted around one in the afternoon.

The incident led to significant concern in the community, given the size of the fire within a residential area.

Someone set fire to a rather expensive looking car in the Urbanización Los Naranjos in Marbella on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fmbstEKyuP — The Olive Press (@olivepress) November 27, 2023

The fire department of the Diputación de Málaga, stationed in Marbella, responded promptly to the scene in Nueva Andalucía.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the intensity of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and details regarding the circumstances leading up to the vehicle catching fire have not yet been released?.

