A BODY of a woman- said to be in her sixties- was found floating off a Benidorm beach on Tuesday morning.

The Air Unit of the Benidorm Policia Local spotted her some 320 metres from the coast of Levante beach near Punta Llisera.

The police notified the city’s Rescue and First Aid Service that operates on the Benidorm’s beaches to go to the area after giving them coordinates.

The crew pulled the body out of the sea and confirmed that it was that of a woman,

She has so far not been identified and the cause of death is unknown, but it has been ruled out that it came from a shipwrecked boat.

The coroner and the Policia Nacional are continuing with investigations.

The Policia Local said the Air Unit has carried out tracking and search operations with a drone in the Serra Gelada cliff area to see if there were any belongings that could possibly identify the woman.