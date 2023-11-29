ALICANTE UNIVERSITY has produced a unique report mapping out tourist housing in Denia- most of which is in the Les Marines and Les Rotes areas of the popular Costa Blanca resort.

It’s the first time for such a survey in Denia which saw university researchers sifting through online platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, accounting for up to 70% of letting adverts.

The study concluded that the average rental price per night is €160- rising to €205 in more ‘exclusive’ areas like Les Rotes and Montgo.

Between November 2021 and October 2022, 275,000 travellers stayed in tourist accommodation in Denia.

They generated revenues of €43.5 million with the average annual return on a holiday rental being €9,221 or €770 per month.

The analysis says that the Covid pandemic reduced offerings from 6,200 homes in 2019 to 4,722 last year, but that the sector is continuing to recover.

It is also highlighted that its figures tallied with homes registered as holiday lets by the Valencian government, meaning that there is only a small percentage of illegal rentals in Denia, but argued that inspections should be maintained.

The study warns that any increases in Baix la Mar and the central port area could cause ‘overcrowding’ and recommends that council introduces some restrictions, but added there were no problems at the moment.

By districts, Les Marines has the biggest number of tourist homes(2,574), followed by Les Rotes-Montgo (1,432).

In the urban area, the figure drops to 605 homes registered with 40% on the seafront, along with an upward trend in the Les Roques area.

Acting on the Alicante report, Denia council’s territorial department will launch a one-stop service from January to process tourist licence applications.

It will also monitor tourist accommodation levels in Baix la Mar and the port, which currently ranges between 30 and 50 places per 100 inhabitants.