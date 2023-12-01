A FEMALE squatter could lose her arm after putting it into a barrel of cement during a police raid in Catalunya.

Mossos d’Esquadra officers entered the Lakasa Estudinou building in Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona province) on Thursday morning to clear out the occupiers.

Eight Mossos units and two drones were deployed in an extensive operation but authorities did not bargain on the woman putting her arm in the container to delay the eviction process.

Other members of the six-strong group unsuccessfully tried to resort to the same tactic but were stopped.

After being freed from the barrel, the squatter described as a ‘young woman’ was taken in a serious condition to the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona.

The prognosis initially seemed poor as it was assumed she would lose her arm as the blood circulation was impeded for at least six hours.

Reports on Friday morning suggested that her condition was improving and that it might not be necessary to amputate her limb.

Two Mossos officers suffered minor injuries during Thursday’s eviction.