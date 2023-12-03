3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Costitx - € 695,000

Townhouse Costitx, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 695,000

This lovingly renovated, historic mill with a charming courtyard is located in Costitx, Mallorca. The unique property, which was completely renovated in 2021, combines traditional Majorcan elements with modern comforts. The highlight of this property is the restored mill tower. With 170 m² of living space, designed in an open-plan style, the house creates a seamless transition between the different areas. The house is spread over two levels. On the ground floor there is a spacious dining room with space for an open-plan kitchen, a separate living room and two bedrooms, one of which has a… See full property details