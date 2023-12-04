SCIENTISTS have revealed the healthiest bread options, with results that may surprise you.

Although the World Health Organisation recommends just 250 grams of bread per day, some options are healthier than others.

If you’ve ever tried to lose weight, it’s likely that you’ve cut out bread altogether or opted for supposedly healthy options like wholegrain or rye bread.

But which kind of bread is really the healthiest? A Business Insider interview with biomedical scientist Jamie Gnau has revealed the truth.

Wholemeal Bread

Winning the title of healthiest bread, wholemeal bread does not cause hikes in blood sugar as it contains less carbohydrates than white bread. It is also rich in vitamin B and E, has tons of fibre, protein, iron and magnesium.

Rye Bread

According to the State University of Missouri scientist, rye bread takes second place, containing iron, potassium, calcium, zinc and soluble fibre. Opting for this type of bread can aid digestion and help keep you fuller for longer due to its dense texture.

Wheat Germ Bread

Made with the whole grain, wheat germ, this bread provides complex carbohydrates, fibre, fatty acids and antioxidants. Often used to replace flour, in smoothies or as a topping on pies and soups, wheat germ has a distinctly nutty flavour.

Leavened Bread

Common varieties of leavened bread include sourdough, rye and pumperknickle, characterised by their rise and light texture. This type of bread is good for you as it is easy to digest as it contains less gluten than normal bread. It is also high in folate, potassium and magnesium.

Multigrain Bread

The fifth best option is multigrain bread as although it has no natural nutrients it does contain fibre. It can include oats, wheat and barley amongst other grains.

So, according to scientists, the sticks of white bread commonly sold in Spanish supermarkets and bakeries are not very healthy in comparison with other options.

If you are trying to eat healthier or lose weight, experts recommend breads with less carbohydrates, more fibre and other vitamins and minerals, such as wholegrain bread.

READ MORE: