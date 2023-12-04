SPANIARDS are in uproar today after Queen Letizia’s ex-brother-in-law claimed he had an illicit affair with the royal following her marriage to King Felipe.

Jaime del Burgo, 53, revealed the alleged affair in a tell-all book about the former journalist, providing a photo as supposed ‘proof’ of their relationship.

Currently based in the UK, the entrepreneur shared the photo of Queen Letizia on X (formerly Twitter) last night.

He claims the undated selfie of the Queen in a bathroom mirror was taken after her 2004 marriage to King Felipe.

In the photo, Letizia can be seen holding her belly, as if pregnant, and wearing a black scarf del Burgo claims belongs to him.

The photo was accompanied by various messages del Burgo alleges were sent to him by the now Queen.

One reads: “Love, I’m wearing your pashmina and it’s like having you by my side. It takes care of me, protects me, I count the hours until I can see you again. Love you. Get out of here. Yours.”

Photo: Jaime del Burgo/X

After posting the pictures yesterday morning (December 3), the businessman deleted all of his tweets except one.

The reposted tweet calls him a ‘patriot’ for ‘acting to avoid the tragedy designed by Sanchez, ETA, insurrectionists and Letizia, who is the head of state since King Juan Carlos was taken out of exile.’

It comes during a turbulent period for Spain, with many calling the current prime minister Sanchez a ‘traitor’ for agreeing to an amnesty for Catalan separatists.

Many doubt del Burgo’s claims as there is no evidence that Letizia actually sent him the photo or accompanying messages.

The Spanish Royal family have made no comment on the allegations.

Del Burgo, who was married to Letizia’s sister Telma from 2012 to 2014, has recently made other claims against the queen in a new book ‘Letizia and I’, by journalist Jaime Peñafiel.

According to the journalist, the pair’s love affair began in 2000 with a romantic trip to Venice before she met Felipe.

He told El Cierre Digital the pair shared a ‘great love’ and Del Burgo was planning to propose when Letizia vaguely announced she was dating a ‘diplomat’ during dinner at the Madrid Ritz in 2002.

Del Burgo reportedly deduced that the mystery man was King Felipe after Letizia told him she would have to give up her job as a journalist for her lover.

Just a year later, in 2003, Letizia’s engagement to the King was announced.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe on their wedding day, 2004. Photo: Cordon Press

Bizarrely, del Burgo also claims he was asked to be a witness at the wedding, to manage the pre-nuptial agreement and pay for the outfits of the Queen’s family.

He also claims the Queen begged him to ‘never leave her’ and asked why he didn’t ask her to marry him in a secret rendezvous on the night before her wedding to the King.

According to del Burgo, their relationship continued after her marriage to Felipe and he says he kept photos and texts as evidence.

The photo shared on Twitter is believed to be from one of Letizia’s pregnancies, taken between 2005-2007.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe today, December 4. Photo: Cordon Press

The entrepreneur also claimed that the pair said they loved each other just after Letizia’s daughter Princess Leonor was born while laying in hammocks at her property.

Del Burgo reportedly wrote a play entitled ‘The Hammock’ inspired by the incident but never published it.

In August 2011, del Burgo claims Letizia called off their romance.

Just a year later, in 2012, the Spaniard proposed to Letizia’s younger sister following a whirlwind two month romance.

Jaime del Burgo and Telma Ortiz in Barcelona. Photo: Cordon Press

Claiming to be ‘great friends’ with the King, del Burgo says Felipe advised on his marriages and was trusted as a confidant.

