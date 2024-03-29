4 bedroom Villa for sale in Arboleas with pool - € 399,950

Villa Arboleas, Almería 4 beds 4 baths € 399,950

The property is a whopping 399m over two floors that has been very cleverly set out with the main residence on the first floor and on the ground floor a huge, detached garage, an office, a utility room and a completely self-contained annexe with modern fully fitted kitchen and separate modern shower room. There is plenty of space to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms if required making this an ideal property for a rental air bnb business. The main residence offers a covered terrace with Moorish arches overlooking the 8 x 4 heated swimming pool and mountain views. This opens into a modern… See full property details