SPAIN’S Policia Nacional are investigating another shooting in Marbella, after a 21-year-old man was left wounded after being hit by gunfire in the early hours of Tuesday morning and taken to hospital for treatment.

The victim, who has Spanish nationality, was shot in his knee and in his pelvis by his attackers.

The incident took place in Los Naranjos urbanization, which is not far from Puerto Banús.

Police sources told Spanish newspapers that they were called to the scene after a series of gunshots at around 12.15am. Once they arrived, they found the wounded man inside a vehicle.

Ambulance crews confirmed that he had been hit by two bullets, and took him to the nearby Hospital Costa del Sol once he had been stabilised.

Today’s shooting is the latest in a series of similar incidents, with the Policia Nacional already investigating a shooting in a restaurant in March that left no injuries, and another, also last month, that saw a 20-year-old shot in the knee.

The latter incident took place at 1.30am in an establishment in Puerto Banús, leaving the victim in need of knee surgery.

In February, meanwhile, two Swedish nationals were victims of a shooting, with one suffering gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Last month the police arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the incident, including the suspected shooter.

According to the Policia Nacional, the shooting was related to the rivalry between two Swedish gangs operating in the area.

Read more: