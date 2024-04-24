Cabify launches hundreds of electric mopeds in Sevilla: Users can rent the vehicles by the minute

SEVILLANOS can now hop on hundreds of electric mopeds dotted throughout the city as Cabify launches their new service.

The 200 electric mopeds will be available from this week, giving locals an emission free mode of transport.

It is part of a partnership with Cooltra, a motorcycle hire company which exploded in Spain just last year.

The bikes are available to hire by the minute, saving locals both time and money.

The mopeds will be available throughout the city.

Photo: Cabify

According to Cabify, people prefer motorbikes as they are faster than travelling by car and easier to park.

To use the service, riders must upload the necessary documentation to the Cabify app, selecting the ‘moto’ and where they would like to travel.

In an effort to encourage new users, the app is offering discounts on your first five rides with the code SEVILLAENMOTO1.

You can also buy different subscriptions in the ‘recargas’ section of the app, which Cabify will reward with loyalty discounts up to 40%.

According to the company, they stopped 400 tonnes of CO2 being released into the atmosphere last year.

