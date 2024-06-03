Feel like a movie star: Get ready for summer with Mood Spa at La Zambra Hotel in Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol

JUNE is just days away and the scent of summer is already in the Costa del Sol’s air.

There’s nothing like waking up in the morning, grabbing a coffee, looking out the window and smelling the fresh air. At that moment you realise your skin should look as bright and beautiful as the day ahead.

Here we will reveal the secrets towards achieving a healthy and radiant skin for those authentic mediterranean beach days so you can feel and look like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Hidden in the heart of Mijas, a half an hour away from exclusive Marbella and vibrant Malaga, lies a paradisiac oasis, La Zambra Resort.

Concealed within its andalucian-style grounds sits one of the largest spas on the Costa del Sol, with its 2000 sqm, called Mood Spa.

Here, amidst the serene courtyards, two world-class golf courses and sun-kissed terraces, whispers of tranquility beckon.

The Spa includes two heated dynamic pools including a hot tub and hydrotherapy pool, and a heated 15-metre free swimming pool.

In another room we can find a finnish sauna, biosauna, steamed room, scottish shower and ice shower.

As well, as 12 massage rooms including hollistic, innovative and traditional, and a beauty salon. Head out doors and you will find an Andalucian terrace that remains from the antique Byblos Hotel, which hosted prominent figures from the elite and royalty including Princess Diana.

In this luxurious sanctuary, we have prepared the Pre-Sun Ritual, a treatment tailored specifically for the upcoming summer season.

Pamper your body and face with our exclusive one hour exfoliation treatment with Dead Sea salts, followed by a full body hydration session, and another hour of circuit spa to complete the wellness experience.

Finally, to top it all off, a delicious handmade tea will put the cherry on top of this definitive relaxation voyage.

This intensive care day will take you back to your childhood summers when your sole worry was to enjoy and relax.

Let yourself loose under the hands of professionals and come out feeling like a movie star with Mood Spa at La Zambra Resort.

