How to Get An Affordable Smile Makeover?

Many people are often astounded by the prices of cosmetic dental treatments, and it’s a big part of the reason why Hollywood smile Turkey has taken off in the last few years. In addition to the lower labour and living costs driving down the overall prices, dental tourists are also able to take advantage of the currency exchange rates. Even so, it’s only natural to look for the best possible deal, and here are some things that might help you:

Know Your Options

If you’re considering getting a smile makeover or a Hollywood smile, you should first be very clear on how it can be achieved. There can be different treatments that can help you, such as composite bonding, dental veneers, dental crowns, teeth whitening or even gum contouring.

Of these, composite bonding and teeth whitening are on the relatively cheaper side, while veneers, crowns and gum contouring can be a bit more pricey (although it can vary depending on how many teeth you’re getting fixed, the material of the restorative material, etc.). Of course, this does not mean that you should immediately just go for the cheaper option.

For instance, if you choose composite bonding, durability can be a big issue, even if it is cheaper. But each treatment has its pros and cons. What’s important is that you discuss your needs with your doctor for the most suitable treatment plan.

Try To Look For Seasonal Discounts

You can often find discounts on several treatments as a part of a seasonal event, such as Black Friday, Christmas, New Year’s, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, etc.

Even so, a good thing to try is to simply ask the clinic if they’re offering any kind of discounts, even if there’s not any particular sale season going on. For example, if you’re coming together with someone, that might make you eligible for a group discount. So, it’s always a good idea to just ask.

Look For Flexible Payment Options

Paying for a treatment all at once can be a bit stressful, and it might also not suit your budget. However, in such a scenario, instead of putting the treatment off altogether, you can look for any flexible payment plan being offered.

Many companies offer the option where you can schedule the instalments at a pace that you feel more comfortable with, and the expense might also not seem too burdensome to you.

Conclusion

If you’re getting your smile makeover in Turkey, you’ll likely find things much cheaper because of the currency difference. However, it is still very important to keep in mind that while looking for someone affordable, you should not compromise on the quality of the service. You only get one set of permanent teeth, so you have to take care of them.