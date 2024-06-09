Boy, 10, is rushed to ICU by helicopter after ‘near-drowning’ at a hotel pool on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A YOUNG boy is in hospital after coming into trouble at his hotel pool on the Costa del Sol.

The 10-year-old was staying in the unnamed hotel on Avenida Sierra Morena, in Manilva, when an incident unfolded on Saturday.

Details are scant but according to the 112 emergency service, quoted by EFE, a call was made at around 3.15pm alerting them to a boy ‘with symptoms of drowning.’

A doctor at the complex was performing CPR on the child while awaiting for paramedics to arrive.

The Guardia Civil and Policia Local were informed and they immediately arranged for his transfer via helicopter.

He was flown to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga, where his prognosis currently remains unknown.

The incident came the same day a 32-year-old man died in Malaga after jumping off a rock face and onto some further rocks below.

The unidentified victim was pulled to the shore at about 7pm but nothing could be done to revive him.