Young man dies after falling onto rocks at popular beach on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A YOUNG man has died after jumping onto rocks at a popular beach on the Costa del Sol.

The 32-year-old was enjoying a day out at the Peñon del Cuervo beach in Malaga on Saturday when tragedy struck.

At around 7pm, a dozen calls were made to the 112 emergency number reporting that a man had jumped off the iconic rock precipice that sits right on the shore of the beach.

However instead of landing in the water, he hit further rocks below.

According to witnesses, beachgoers dived into the sea in a bid to rescue the man and remove him from the water.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and performed CPR but were unable to revive the victim.