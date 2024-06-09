3 bedroom Villa for sale in Mijas Costa with pool – € 564,000

Villa Mijas Costa, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 564,000

Set in one of nature's most inspiring places on the coastline of southern Spain overlooking the renowned El Chaparral Golf Course this prestigious Resort & Club is a paradise waiting to be discovered. This exclusive resort serves to create balance between your mind, body and spirit under the balmy Mediterranean sun embracing the luxury concept of resortstyle living where your every need is met. Situated on the Mediterranean coastline of the Costa del Sol, long loved by discerning buyers for the plethora of outdoor activities to be enjoyed, this development is ideally situated close to…