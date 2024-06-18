‘Andalucia heading straight to 40C’: First intense heatwave of the summer expected to hit Spain by this weekend and stay for the rest of June

THIS weekend could see Spain’s first prolonged heat wave of the summer as temperatures break the 40C barrier.

The mercury is set to rise dramatically over the weekend and remain high throughout the rest of June, signalling a potentially long and intense summer season.

But before the heat arrives, Spain will have to endure stormy weather as another DANA blows in from the north.

This initial period of storms might bring strong showers and hail, particularly affecting the northwest and areas like northern Aragon and Catalonia, until it makes way for the sweltering temperatures.

“We are heading straight to the 40C mark,” said meteorologist Jose Miguel Viñas.

The heat is expected to escalate further by Friday under an anticyclonic weather pattern, ensuring clear skies and soaring temperatures across the country.

“This anticyclonic influence will result in a sunny day across most parts of the country, pushing temperatures up significantly,” explained Viñas.

The interior of Andalucia might see temperatures increasing by 5 to 6 degrees from Thursday’s highs, approaching the mid-30s by Friday and hitting 40C by Sunday.

Madrid is likely to join the 40C party by the following week, reaching the milestone on Thursday 27 or Friday 28.

In Zaragoza the 40C barrier could be reached on Wednesday the 26th or Thursday the 27th.

Andalusian heat hotspots such as Cordoba or Sevilla will probably endure highs that could peak at 42-43 C for seven consecutive days.

The high temperatures are anticipated to lead to exceptionally warm nights, with minimum temperatures staying well above 20C, leading to what are known as ‘tropical nights.’