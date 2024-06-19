Scam warning in Spain: Ignore these texts pretending to be from the DGT traffic authority, say police

SPAIN’S Traffic Authority, the DGT, has warned motorists that fake text messages are being sent out to trick them into paying fines.

The bogus texts are demanding the payment of made-up penalties for offences that never happened.

The technique, known as `phishing’ tries to get unsuspecting victims to pass on their bank details or other private information.

SCAM ‘DGT’ TEXT MESSAGE

The DGT has published screenshots of the fraudulent SMS texts alerting users that have ’24 hours to pay their fine’.

They also include a link that the phone holder has to click on to pay the penalty and within it they fill in private details which are then hacked by cybercriminals.

The DGT said via social media: “All false, as they only want to capture the victim’s bank details.”

“Remember that the DGT only sends notifications of penalties via the post or electronic addresses.”

If you anybody has any doubts, they are advised to contact the DGT to get verification.