19 Jun, 2024 @ 18:29
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 Jun, 2024 @ 17:15
··
1 min read

Scam warning in Spain: Ignore these texts pretending to be from the DGT traffic authority, say police

by
Scam warning in Spain: Ignore these texts pretending to be from the DGT traffic authority, say police

SPAIN’S Traffic Authority, the DGT, has warned motorists that fake text messages are being sent out to trick them into paying fines.

The bogus texts are demanding the payment of made-up penalties for offences that never happened.

The technique, known as `phishing’ tries to get unsuspecting victims to pass on their bank details or other private information.

READ MORE:

SCAM ‘DGT’ TEXT MESSAGE

The DGT has published screenshots of the fraudulent SMS texts alerting users that have ’24 hours to pay their fine’.

They also include a link that the phone holder has to click on to pay the penalty and within it they fill in private details which are then hacked by cybercriminals.

The DGT said via social media: “All false, as they only want to capture the victim’s bank details.”

“Remember that the DGT only sends notifications of penalties via the post or electronic addresses.”

If you anybody has any doubts, they are advised to contact the DGT to get verification.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

TikToker Gigi, who was denied entry to Sevilla cathedral
Previous Story

TikTok influencer is denied entry into a major tourist attraction in southern Spain ‘because of her tattoos and outfit’

King Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years as head of the throne
Next Story

King Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years as head of the throne

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

King Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years as head of the throne

King Felipe VI of Spain celebrates 10 years as head of the throne

KING Felipe VI celebrated the 10th anniversary of becoming Spain’s
TikToker Gigi, who was denied entry to Sevilla cathedral

TikTok influencer is denied entry into a major tourist attraction in southern Spain ‘because of her tattoos and outfit’

AN ONLINE influencer called Gigi (@gigi_abeleira) has taken to her