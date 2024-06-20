Plaza mayor to host Malaga’s most prestigious young fashion catwalk this Saturday

Six Andalusian designers aged from 15 and 35 will showcase their collections at the shopping centre during the 36th edition of MálagaCrea Moda.

THE Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga will be transformed into a centre for fashion this weekend.

The MálagaCrea youth fashion show, organized by Málaga City Council’s Youth Area will take place on a large catwalk located in the central plaza of Plaza Mayor on Saturday, June 22, from 9:30 p.m. onwards and will be completely free to the public.

MálagaCrea is an initiative promoted by the City Council that has a long history of 36 editions and whose aim is to promote and boost the culture and art created by young Andalucians.

Since 2004, Plaza Mayor has been the official sponsor and venue of MálagaCrea Moda, one of the most prestigious annual events in the MalagaCrea stable.

In this edition there will be two categories, “Flamenco Fashion” and “Others”, and six designers will present their collections.

These are: Samuel Reyes (collection “Luisa”), María Fernández (collection “My Wardrobe”), Raúl Doña (collection “Cuore Doloratta”), Leonor Bassa (collection “Resiliencia”), Ángel Rodríguez (collection “Relicario”) and Julio Enrique Ávila (“collection “Sombras y Destellos: Una Oda a la Elegancia”). All of them are creators born or resident in Andalucia and are aged between 15 and 35.

Judges will look at the originality, quality, creativity, innovation and their take on current trends in fashion.

Winner of the “Other” Category will receive €2,200, and the second placed designer will get €1,700.

Winner of the “Flamenco Fashion” category will also receive €1,700 and there will be cash awards for the best male and female models and special mentions awarded by renowned Malaga designers.

Jury members include Fernando Leguina Roig, Director of the Youth Area of Malaga City Council; Elisa Pérez de Siles, Councilor for the Area of Commerce and Business Promotion; María José González, Director of the Nueva Moda modeling agency and promoter of Málaga Fashion Week.

“Plaza Mayor is a benchmark for fashion and leisure in Andalucia, which is why we consider that top-level events such as MálagaCrea Moda fit perfectly with our centre”; explained Juan Rafael Perea, Director of Plaza Mayor. “We feel it is necessary to continue promoting young talent and demonstrating all the potential that artists have in our region, and to do so through 100% open and accessible events that are free of charge for our visitors”.

