Heat warning in Spain: State weather agency Aemet predicts highs of 40C in parts of the south TODAY

by
Weather warning for Spain: Temperatures to reach 40C in various parts of the country this week

SPAIN’S Aemet state meteorological agency has issued a yellow warning today, due to a forecast of high temperatures in the southern Andalucia region. 

The provinces of Cordoba and Jaen are on alert, with the mercury likely to reach as high as 39ºC this afternoon, between the times of 1pm and 8pm. 

Seville could see temperatures as high as 37ºC today.

According to Aemet data reported by news agency Europa Press, the city of Sevilla could also see temperatures as high as 37ºC today, Sunday, while Granada and Huelva will hit 36ºC.

There will be gentler conditions in Malaga, Almeria and Cadiz, meanwhile, which will see highs of 28ºC.

What’s more, breezes are also forecast across the region, providing some respite from the hot conditions. 

Staff Reporter

