New ‘miracle’ weight loss injection lands in Spain:  Ozempic alternative costs €271 per month with patients losing up to 24kg

A NEW ‘miracle’ weight loss drug has landed in Spain, allowing patients to lose up to 24kg while avoiding Ozempic’s hefty €271 price tag.

After the Ozempic craze swept through Spain, it was only natural that competitors and alternatives would come to the fore.

Now, pharmaceutical brand, Lilly, will release a new weight loss drug.

READ MORE: Can I buy Ozempic in Spain and how much is it? All you need to know as demand for the slimming drug surges

Photo: Lilly

Tirzepatida, known under the commercial name Mounjaro, is set to be released in July.

An injectable drug given once a week, Mounjaro can only be administered by prescription and is free for patients.

The new medication has had surprising results at clinical trials, where after 72 weeks, patients had regained their weight, quality of life and levels of vitamins and minerals compared to pre-treatment.

READ MORE: Spain investigates side-effects of weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Saxenda

According to Lilly, this is thanks to the medications multi action mechanism, which works with different organs simultaneously.

It is suitable for people with type two diabetes and obesity as it binds to insulin receptors in the pancreas, brain, heart, veins, intestine, liver and fat cells.

It is recommended for use along a low calorie diet and increase in physical activity to both lose weight and maintain weight loss.

However, it is not recommended for people with a history of thyroid cancer or pancreatitis.

READ MORE: Stephen Fry blasts Ozempic: British star, 66, says the drug made him ‘throw up five times per day’ – as sales of the medication soar in Spain