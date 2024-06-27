27 Jun, 2024 @ 21:01
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Jun, 2024 @ 17:15
1 min read

Barack and Michelle Obama are expected to jet into Spain this weekend for an exclusive party in Mallorca

by
Barack and Michelle Obama are expected to jet into Spain this weekend for an exclusive party in Mallorca

FORMER US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are expected to fly into Mallorca this weekend to attend a party.

The event is being staged on a private estate in the middle of island with around 100 people invited.

The host of the exclusive summer party is said to be an American friend of the Obamas and security staff will be brought in from the United States.

READ MORE:

THE OBAMAS IN 2022(Cordon Press image)

The attendees- said to be a mixture of Mallorcans, people from mainland Spain, and non-Spaniards- will be able to enjoy some top Mediterranean quality cuisine along with live entertainment.

Ex-first lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to Mallorca, as she is close friends with the former US ambassador to Spain, James Costos and his husband, the renowned interior designer, Michael Smith, who have a home on the island.

Her first visit was in August 2017 when she stayed at the Ses Planes estate, and she returned the following year.

The estate owned by Marieta Salas, ex-wife of Zourab Tchokotua, Georgian prince and close friend of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, which she rented to the Costos-Smith couple.

Michelle Obama was spotted on the island last September when she was a guest of Costos and Smith.

She was seen having lunch at a well-known restaurant in Puerto Portals.

There was an extensive deployment of security staff wearing bulletproof vests but their presence was described as ‘discreet’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

British tourists are branded a ‘plague’ in Spain: Malaga locals say their city ‘stinks of guiris and beer at 11am’ – ahead of huge protest this weekend

Next Story

Former bodega worker arrested after allegedly dumping 60,000 litres of wine onto Spanish winery floor

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Gibraltar facing calls for a Conflicts of Interest Act as the McGrail Inquiry’s five-week public examination into the Rock’s inner workings draws to a close

THE Government of Gibraltar is facing calls to create new

Former bodega worker arrested after allegedly dumping 60,000 litres of wine onto Spanish winery floor

IT was a crime that will have broken the heart