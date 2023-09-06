FORMER US First Lady Michelle Obama is enjoying a few days of vacation on Mallorca- her third visit to the island.

Earlier this year, she flew to Spain with her husband ex-US president Barack Obama to enjoy a Barcelona concert staged by their friend Bruce Springsteen.

Michelle Obama is staying with her friends- former US ambassador Jaime Costos and her husband Michael Smith who is an internationally renowned decorator.

They have a large property near to the Mallorcan coast and were spotted having lunch on Monday at a well-known restaurant in Puerto Portals.

There was an extensive deployment of security staff wearing bulletproof vests but their presences was described as ‘discreet’.

Mrs. Obama had an informal but elegant look: a black crochet top with straps and small gold beads, together with gold, wide shorts, flat sandals in brown leather, bracelets and a handbag.

Her visit to the Puerto Portals marina went virtually unnoticed with few tourists following the end of the summer high season and reports said that yacht workers didn’t know that she was there.

The diners tasted several dishes accompanied by cocktails, beers and water.

Their bodyguards and drivers waited in a reserved area until the group left an hour and a half later.

In August 2017 and 2018, Michelle Obama stayed at the estate of ses Planes, owned by Marieta Salas, ex-wife of Zourab Tchokotua, Georgian prince and close friend of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, which she rented to the Costos-Smith couple.

The last public appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Obama was in New York last week for the US Open tennis when they watched home favourite Coco Gauff win her first round match.

