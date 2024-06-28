Police in Spain discover body of missing tourist who vanished in mountainous terrain

THE body of a tourist who disappeared while hiking in mountainous terrain has today been found.

The unnamed 74-year-old vanished while walking in the area of Cala Egos in Andratx, Mallorca, at around 6pm on Thursday.

Described only as ‘foreign’ in Spanish reports, the man had been staying in a nearby hotel with his wife.

They both went for a hike on Thursday but managed to get separated along the way.

His wife raised the alarm and a search operation was launched immediately.

Firefighters, police and a helicopter scoured the mountainside in a bid to locate the tourist.

They kept looking until around 3.30am this morning.

The search was reactivated at around 8.45am on Friday before the body was discovered by Guardia Civil shortly afterwards.