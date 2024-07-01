1 Jul, 2024 @ 15:01
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jul, 2024 @ 15:36
··
1 min read

Flights from UK to major airport in Spain are diverted due to freak bad weather

by
airplane

UNSEASONAL early July storms forced four flights- two of them from the UK- to be diverted from Valencia Airport on Monday morning.

The adverse weather forced the services to land 180km south at Alicante-Elche airport.

The flights were from Birmingham, London-Gatwick, Geneva, and Oviedo.

READ MORE:

Other services were delayed landing at Valencia but airport authorities said that things had now returned to normal.

State weather forecaster Aemet had warned of ‘an adverse weather situation that can generate showers and storms of very strong intensity’.

Heavy storms hit the Valencia area from around 6.00am and were due to dissipate at around 3.00pm.

Average rainfall levels of around 40 litres per m2 hour were recorded in Valencia province.

Numbers went as high as 59 litres in Xodos and 56.4 litres in Utiel.

Besides the diverted flights to Alicante-Elche, the Costa Blanca airport also had to deal with an emergency involving a British passenger with medical problems on a flight from Leeds-Bradford airport.

The captain requested a priority landing which authorities granted.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain suspends handing out new 'Golden Visas' to Russian citizens
Previous Story

Must-read: British homeowners in Spain can still apply for a Golden Visa and potentially avoid needing a fresh €500,000 – this is how

Next Story

Euro 2024: Spain to face Germany after thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia – while England set up clash with Switzerland following Jude Bellingham magic

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain passes controversial 'amnesty law': Architects of illegal Catalan independence referendum are granted freedom from prosecution

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez reacts to far-right ‘victory’ in first round of France’s general election: PM ‘has hope’ the left will win Sunday’s second vote but admits ‘we should be alert’

SPANISH Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacted this morning to the

Euro 2024: Spain to face Germany after thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia – while England set up clash with Switzerland following Jude Bellingham magic

SPAIN set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against hosts Germany