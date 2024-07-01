Euro 2024: Spain to face Germany after thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia – while England set up clash with Switzerland following Jude Bellingham magic

SPAIN set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against hosts Germany after La Roja continued their pitch-perfect Euro 2024 campaign with a 4-1 win over Georgia.

Georgia, who are playing in the first international tournament, threatened to cause an almighty upset after taking the lead through a Robin Le Normand own goal, the first goal conceded by the Spanish defence in the tournament.

But Georgia fell deeper and deeper and the Spanish pressed higher and higher, with Manchester City maestro Rodri scoring an equaliser which seemed to restore normality.

Spain continued to play in the manner that has earned them plaudits and shouts as the tournament’s best team, with the youthful axis of 16-year old Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams continuing to turn defenders inside out.

Fabian Ruiz was the beneficiary of Yamal’s prodigious skill and poise, heading on a sumptuous cross to give Spain the lead.

16-year old Lamine Yamal continues to impress for Spain. Credit: Cordon Press

As Georgia valiantly pressed for an unlikely equaliser, Spain’s players were afforded more and more space – that proved fatal to the minnows’ chances, with Williams, who has proven a revelation at the tournament, scoring La Roja’s third with a clinical counter attack.

Dani Olmo scored the fourth, all but sealing the victory and Spain’s progression to the quarter final stage where they will clash with Germany in a tantalising tie.

Elsewhere, Gareth Southgate’s England continued to underwhelm, having to rely on a magical 95th minute overhead kick from Jude Bellingham to save the side from an embarrassing exit.

There were deafening echoes of 2016 when an England side under the tutelage of Roy Hodgson were knocked out by Iceland, but Bellingham’s magnificent equaliser, alongside a Harry Kane goal in extra time, ensured the Three Lions will progress to face Switzerland on Saturday.

Jude Bellingham equalised inn the 95th minute with a remarkable overhead kick. Credit: Cordon Press

For the first 90 minutes, England were poor, with some abject defending allowing Ivan Schranz to poke the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Bellingham’s overhead kick, deep into added time, was England’s first shot on target. It was magic. But with nothing else working, it was what England needed.

The goal sparked jubilant scenes in the stands and on the pitch, with the Real Madrid star mobbed by his all-too-grateful teammates.

It took just 52 seconds of extra time for England to take the lead, with Kane heading home an Ivan Toney flick-on, before half an hour of park the bus defending sealed the deal, and surely turned many a hair grey.

Yet England are through, like Spain but without the convincing performances, although they will surely have to improve if they want to overcome an impressive Switzerland who defeated reigning champions Italy on Sunday.