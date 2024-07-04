4 Jul, 2024
4 Jul, 2024 @ 11:41
British tourist, 20, is beaten unconscious in Spain’s Mallorca: Police hunt six-foot attacker

POLICE on the Balearic Island of Mallorca are seeking a man described as blond, six-foot tall and stocky after he allegedly doled out an extremely violent beating to a 20-year-old British tourist in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

The assault took place at 5.30am in the Punta Ballena area of Magaluf, and saw the victim left unconscious on the ground, before he was taken by ambulance to Son Espases, according to a report in online newspaper Ultima Hora

Sources close to the case told reporters that two groups of British tourists started fighting in the middle of the street for reasons that are unclear. 

One of the youngsters struck a heavy blow to the victim’s temple, sending him crashing to the ground unconscious. 

The assailant then fled the scene.

When Guardia Civil and local police officers arrived, the victim had regained consciousness but refused to be treated by an ambulance crew. 

In fact, his behaviour was so aggressive after he came to that he was administered a sedative. 

He was eventually taken to hospital for treatment. 

The same sources said that the man had suffered two head injuries and was also at risk of internal bleeding. 

