4 Jul, 2024
4 Jul, 2024 @ 12:36
Mallorca braces for Germany v Spain clash: Riot police and undercover cops ‘will be ready to act’ as thousands of German tourists pack out bars on Friday

The Spain team ahead of their game against Georgia at the Euro 2024 tournament
Credit Image: © Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

MALLORCA authorities are preparing for the Euro 2024 quarter final between Spain and Germany tomorrow, it has emerged.

The Policia Nacional has confirmed it will be deploying extra officers to the Playa de Palma area, which is very popular with German tourists and expats, and as such could be a hotspot for trouble with Spain fans.

Thousands of German tourists are expected to pack out the bars across the island on Friday.

The authorities would not provide much more detail about the operation to Ultima Hora for security reasons, but did confirm that riot officers, motorbike riders and plainclothes police would all be on hand.

Read more: Spain to face Germany after thumping 4-1 victory over Georgia

Bars in the area are also preparing for the match, which kicks off at 6pm Spain time and will be screened on state TV channel La 1.

The chairman of the Mallorca CAEB hospitality association, Alfonso Robledo, told Ultima Hora that many establishments were putting in screens so that patrons can watch the game, in particular in tourism hotspots such as Playa de Palma and Peguera.

Bars have also been stocking up on drinks such as beer given that a spike in consumption is expected as fans watch the game. 

Restaurants, however, may suffer from the fixture rather than benefit. 

“People will watch the game and will not make dinner bookings, because no one knows exactly what time the Germany-Spain game will finish,” Robledo explained. “It depends if there is extra time, penalties, etc.

“Restaurants don’t have the ability to install screens due to their layout,” he added. 

