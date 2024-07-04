Missing: Desperate search for Belgian national, 37, who vanished without a trace from Spain’s Costa del Sol

Have you seen Tim? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

BELGIAN police have joined the search for a compatriot who vanished from the Costa del Sol more than three months ago.

Tim Paelinck, 37, has not been seen since disappearing from Casares on March 23.

His car was found abandoned in Granada a month later but Spanish police have remained unable to locate him.

Belgian authorities have now become involved in the search for Tim, who is described as vulnerable and in urgent need of medication.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Tim or who knows where he is to come forward.

You can call a free tip line on 0800 30 300 or email speuren@police.belgium.eu.

Spanish cops have used sniffer dogs and helicopters in a bid to track the missing man down, but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

This week, the SOS Desaparecidos foundation issued a fresh alert in a bid to raise more awareness of Tim’s disappearance.