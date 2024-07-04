4 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jul, 2024 @ 15:34
·
1 min read

Missing: Desperate search for Belgian national, 37, who vanished without a trace from Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

Have you seen Tim? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

BELGIAN police have joined the search for a compatriot who vanished from the Costa del Sol more than three months ago.

Tim Paelinck, 37, has not been seen since disappearing from Casares on March 23.

Jay Slater went back to Airbnb of convicted drug dealer before disappearing in Tenerife: Fellow Brit says the missing teen ‘left the house alive’

His car was found abandoned in Granada a month later but Spanish police have remained unable to locate him.

Belgian authorities have now become involved in the search for Tim, who is described as vulnerable and in urgent need of medication.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Tim or who knows where he is to come forward.

You can call a free tip line on 0800 30 300 or email speuren@police.belgium.eu.

Spanish cops have used sniffer dogs and helicopters in a bid to track the missing man down, but his whereabouts remain a mystery.

This week, the SOS Desaparecidos foundation issued a fresh alert in a bid to raise more awareness of Tim’s disappearance.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin - € 180
Previous Story

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin – € 180,000

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin - € 180

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin – € 180,000

Apartment Arguineguín, Gran Canaria   1 beds   1 baths

Watch: Dramatic moment Scottish fugitive wanted for sex crimes is arrested while using outdoor gym on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A SCOTTISH fugitive wanted for sex crimes in the UK