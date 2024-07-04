1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin – € 180,000

Apartment Arguineguín, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 180,000

Our agency offers a charming apartment with panoramic sea views in the Patalavaca area. The complex has a communal pool and solarium with beautiful views of the sea and the Anfi del Mar hotel. Ideal as a private investment with the holiday home license active. It is positioned on the second floor next to the community pool. It is sold fully furnished. It consists of a terrace with beautiful views, a bright living room with a brand new sofa bed, an equipped kitchen, a cozy bedroom with a double bed and a complete bathroom with a shower. Close to service areas such as bus stops, taxis,… See full property details