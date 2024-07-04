4 Jul, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jul, 2024 @ 17:11
·
1 min read

Sun cream warning in Spain: These brands do not provide the protection they claim, say experts

by
Sun cream warning in Spain: These brands do not provide the protection they claim, say experts

THREE sunscreens claiming to offer factor 50 protection don’t come up to scratch according to a study compiled by Spain’s OCU consumer association.

The group has passed on the results of its lab reports to the Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and has asked it to carry out its own tests.

The OCU looked at 21 body creams with SPF 50 and 50+ protection factors on sale in supermarkets, perfumeries, and pharmacies.

READ MORE:

The products failing OCU standards are:

Ecran Denenes Protective milk for sensitive and atopic skin SPF 50+, 270 ml spray gun which does not meet the stated SPF or UVA protection levels.

Nivea Sun Kids Ultra protects & cares for SPF 50+, 150 ml tube which also does not reach the claimed SPF figure.

Lidl’s One Hundred Sun children’s sunscreen SPF 50, 100 ml tube for falling short of the stated SPF number.

The OCU looked at 21 body creams with SPF 50 and 50+ protection factors on sale in supermarkets, perfumeries, and pharmacies.

The analysis was carried out in collaboration with other ICRT (International Consumer Research and Testing) organisations in a certified, expert and independent laboratory.

It used the HDRS (Hybrid Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy) method, which combines ‘in vivo’ and ‘in vitro’ measurements and is recognised by the cosmetics industry.

The AEMPS has already planning to tighten up measurements for working out the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of products to boost the confidence of consumers buying sunscreens.

The OCU said it was a positive move and called for the initiative to be accelerated as quickly as possible so that purchasers can be guaranteed of getting the SPF promised on packaging,

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Missing: Desperate search for Belgian national, 37, who vanished without a trace from Spain’s Costa del Sol

Latest from Health

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Missing: Desperate search for Belgian national, 37, who vanished without a trace from Spain’s Costa del Sol

Have you seen Tim? Contact tips@theolivepress.es BELGIAN police have joined
1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin - € 180

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arguineguin – € 180,000

Apartment Arguineguín, Gran Canaria   1 beds   1 baths