Gibraltar policeman, 32, arrested on suspicion of raping colleague in the police station

A SERVING Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of raping a colleague at New Mole House Police Station.

The 32-year-old local man was arrested just after 2pm yesterday by detectives from the force’s Professional Standards Department following an allegation made to them this week.

New Mole House Police Station

He has been arrested on suspicion of Sexual Assault, Attempted Rape and Misconduct in Public Office.

The Gibraltarian was released on conditional bail last night and suspended from duty whilst an investigation is carried out.

No further details have been released.

READ MORE: Post-Brexit Gibraltar deal is back ON as Spanish FM says it should be signed ahead of the November hard border deadline

