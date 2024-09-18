Watch: ‘King of Benidorm’ and Bargain Loving Brits star gives warning to tourists visiting the holiday hotspot

A BENIDORM travel expert has warned Brits visiting the coastal town to ‘stay vigilant’.

Cornwall native Nigel Pope, dubbed ‘The King of Benidorm’, warned party goers not to ‘be alone’ or hang around with shady characters who could ‘take advantage’.

Pope, who has a popular TikTok account talking about the holiday hotspot, told the Express: “The easiest way to stay out of trouble is to make sure you’re not paralytically drunk on your own. If you are going to get drunk, which obviously is going to happen in Benidorm, then you have to stay together as a group. Don’t ever leave yourself on your own.”

The Bargain Loving Brits star added holidaymakers should avoid carrying their valuables, especially in the notorious ‘English Square’.

He advised: “Don’t take too much out with you at night. If you’re going out, just take enough cash. You don’t need a lot. Stay in well lit areas basically. You can see where most people are and [are] going.”

Pope says his royal nickname arose when people starting calling him ‘the King’ after he began making Benidorm’s first ever TikTok guide.

His hobby started during the Covid-19 lockdown when he shared his daily walks as a ‘way to get through hard times.’

The barman at Colliers Music and Family Bar, said: “Most people come to the bar because most of my [TikTok] ‘lives’ [are shot] when I’m going to and from the bar. So of course everybody knows how to get there because they’re following me daily on my trips to and from work. A lot of people do come and see me. In the street, I get recognised all the time.”