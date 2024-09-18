18 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Sep, 2024 @ 14:38
··
1 min read

Watch: ‘King of Benidorm’ and Bargain Loving Brits star gives warning to tourists visiting the holiday hotspot

by

A BENIDORM travel expert has warned Brits visiting the coastal town to ‘stay vigilant’.

Cornwall native Nigel Pope, dubbed ‘The King of Benidorm’, warned party goers not to ‘be alone’ or hang around with shady characters who could ‘take advantage’. 

@benidorm_guide

#benidorm_tiktok_guide #benidorm_tiktok_guide2

? original sound – Benidorm Guide

Pope, who has a popular TikTok account talking about the holiday hotspot, told the Express: “The easiest way to stay out of trouble is to make sure you’re not paralytically drunk on your own. If you are going to get drunk, which obviously is going to happen in Benidorm, then you have to stay together as a group. Don’t ever leave yourself on your own.” 

The Bargain Loving Brits star added holidaymakers should avoid carrying their valuables, especially in the notorious ‘English Square’. 

He advised: “Don’t take too much out with you at night. If you’re going out, just take enough cash. You don’t need a lot. Stay in well lit areas basically. You can see where most people are and [are] going.” 

Pope says his royal nickname arose when people starting calling him ‘the King’ after he began making Benidorm’s first ever TikTok guide. 

His hobby started during the Covid-19 lockdown when he shared his daily walks as a ‘way to get through hard times.’

The barman at Colliers Music and Family Bar, said: “Most people come to the bar because most of my [TikTok] ‘lives’ [are shot] when I’m going to and from the bar. So of course everybody knows how to get there because they’re following me daily on my trips to and from work. A lot of people do come and see me. In the street, I get recognised all the time.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Have you seen Gary? Friends of missing Brit launch fresh appeal after he vanished in Spain more than a year ago – these are his last known movements

Next Story

Alicante to charge tourists an entry fee for popular castle and museums

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Immigration is the number one concern for voters in Spain, poll shows

SPANISH voters have named immigration as the number one issue

Benidorm police poke fun at Brits for leaving countless items on its beaches

BENIDORM Policia Local has announced the force has a brand