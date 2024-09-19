19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 12:08
Man who ‘put two apples inside another man’s rectum without his consent’ is arrested in Spain’s Mallorca

A GERMAN man has been arrested in Mallorca for putting ‘two apples inside another man’s rectum without consent’. 

Palma’s Policia Nacional has arrested a German man for ‘putting two apples’ in a man’s rectum. 

The victim says he did not consent to the practice and one of the apples had to be surgically removed. 

Police agents then arrested the 40-year-old German on suspicion of sexual assault. 

According to the Diario de Mallorca, the incident occurred last week when the men met through a dating app. 

The alleged assault occurred in the German man’s flat.

After nonconsensually inserting two apples in his rectum, one of which they could not remove. 

The victim then had to be operated on at a health centre before reporting the incident to the Policia Nacional. 

He said he had ‘gaps in his memory’ and suspected the man had drugged him without his knowledge. 

In either case, he assured investigators he had not given his consent for the man to insert the apples. 

After an investigation, the Policia Nacional arrested the man.

Yzabelle Bostyn

