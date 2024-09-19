19 Sep, 2024
19 Sep, 2024 @ 18:28
Watch: Tourists blast Airbnb on Spain’s Costa del Sol that’s ‘hidden in a restaurant basement between two septic tanks’

THIS is the moment a shocked Airbnb guest arrived at their accommodation to find it was in the basement of a restaurant.

The experience was shared by TikTok user @Paoooola following her short stay in Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol.

The clip shows how the keys to the lodgings were kept in a lock box that was bizarrely secured behind the leg of a pavement bench.

The video said it took them ‘literally 20 minutes’ to find the key box.

One of the keys opened to the main area of the restaurant, which the guest had to walk through before seeing a white door with a sign printed out on an A4 piece of paper indicating it was the entrance to the Airbnb room.

The young woman is then seen having to go down a flight of dark stairs to reach the door of the lodgings.

She mockingly says in the video: “It’s very nice. If you like, take a plate home. And then, through here, through the premises, we arrive at this hole.”

The cost of the accommodation was €40 per night.

Other reviews of the flat were not so kind, with one writing: “It is in the basement next to the building’s septic tanks.

“The smell is unbearable. Plus, you had to go through the bar with clients to get to the ‘apartment’.”

Another said: “It is a basement without ventilation and with a window that if you open it, you either get the heat from the air conditioning or the unbearable stench of sewage that we did not know where it came from, and zero sunlight.”

Laurence Dollimore

