Spanish footballer, 24, dies in horror car crash en route to training

A YOUNG Spanish footballer tragically lost his life in a car accident while on his way to training.

Erick Luján, 24, was killed on his way to training with his club CD Belver de Huesca on Tuesday when the car he was travelling in collided with a truck on the A-1234 road near Zaidín near Lerida (Lleida).

Emergency services were quickly on the scene, but could not save Luján, who was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Arnau Vilanova Hospital in Lleida.

Footballer Erick Luján, 24, was killed in a car crash near Lleida. CD Belveder

CD Belver paid emotional tribute to the young player, describing him as a much-loved figure within the club and the local community.

“Dear Erick, I never thought we would have to write these words, and now we must do so with broken hearts,” the club wrote in a statement.

“You were an exemplary person, both at the club and in everyday life, kind-hearted, never raising your voice. Your teammates and the management adored you, and now we are left devastated.”

The Real Federación Aragonesa de Fútbol has also expressed its condolences, stating: “The board of the Real Federación Aragonesa de Fútbol extends its deepest sympathies to Erick’s family and friends during this time of immense pain over such a tragic loss.”

Real Zaragoza, one of the biggest clubs in the region, also offered its condolences on social media platform ‘X’, writing: “From Real Zaragoza, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to Erick’s family and friends, as well as to CD Belver.”

The driver of the truck was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.