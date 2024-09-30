30 Sep, 2024
30 Sep, 2024 @ 14:30
Daylight shooting in centre of tourist-packed Malaga leaves six people injured: Police make four arrests

SPANISH police have made four arrests following a dramatic shooting in Malaga at the weekend.

At least six people were injured following a suspected shoot-out in the La Trinidad neighbourhood on Saturday.

The incident took place in broad daylight shortly before 6pm, and just a short walk from the tourist-packed historical centre.

The Policia Nacional is heading up the investigation into the events.

The 112 emergency hotline received multiple calls reporting gunshots on Calle Churruca.

Witnesses told responders that there were ‘multiple people injured’.

Sources close to the investigation told news agency EFE that no one’s lives were thought to be in danger.

Police officers cordoned off the area and inspected a van that could be linked to the incident.

No further details have been released about the shooting, including what could have been the cause.

At least four of the injured have already been discharged from hospital.

The shooting took place just across the river from the city’s historical centre.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

