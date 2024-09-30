This is the phone number in Spain you should NEVER ignore or block – here’s why

WITH a growing number of scammers operating around the world these days, it’s only natural to be suspicious of unknown numbers calling your mobile.

From the dreaded ‘no caller ID’ to the incoming call from far afield countries like Iran, there are often good reasons to doubt the veracity of who’s on the other end of the line.

But there’s at least one number that you shouldn’t ignore, and that is 931 225 081.

Far from being a scammer, it is actually an Amazon delivery driver trying to get in contact with you.

If they are calling you from this number, it means that they are having some kind of trouble delivering your package.

It usually means that they cannot find your address or property and that they need your help to find you.

Or you may not be at home, so they want to know if there is a neighbour or hiding spot where they can leave the delivery.

If you don’t answer their call, they may have no choice but to not deliver your package.

This means you will have to rearrange the delivery or be forced to pick it up from Correos.