Ryanair is being investigated over its use of facial recognition technology

BUDGET airline Ryanair is being investigated by the European Union over its use of facial recognition in the company’s customer verification process.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission(DPC) has launched a cross-border probe covering the EU.

The aim will be to find out Ryanair has complied with its various obligations as set out in the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR), especially with regard to legality and transparency in data handling.

READ MORE:

Ireland’s DPC has oversight in ensuring companies based in the country comply with EU-wide data protection rules.

Ryanair requires additional identity verification from people who book tickets through third-party platforms or travel agencies.

The DPC says they have received several complaints about this practice, so it has launched a formal investigation.

Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner of the DPC, pointed out that customers of Europe’s largest airline have to undergo a biometric scan that includes facial recognition technology after purchasing the ticket through external websites.

“This investigation will consider whether Ryanair’s use of verification methods complies with the GDPR,” Doyle said.

This kind of extra verification can be avoided if passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight takeoff.

They also have the ability to submit a form with a photo of their passport or ID card, but this latest process can take up to seven days to complete, according to Ryanair.

The additional verification process is triggered when people make their booking through the company’s own online platform or through the online OTA agency that has commercial agreements with Ryanair.

The airline has been active in promoting such collaborations- making 14 agreements this year.