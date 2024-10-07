6 Oct, 2024
7 Oct, 2024 @ 00:15
Ex-Hurricane Kirk to hit Spain within hours: Weather alerts are issued for hail, storms and ferocious winds – including on the Costa del Sol and Mallorca

THE remnants of former Hurricane Kirk will be felt across Spain on Monday, meteorologists have warned.

Dozens of alerts have been issued by state weather agency Aemet, from the northern coast of Galicia all the way down to the Costa del Sol and even Mallorca.

It comes as Kirk begins to pass by the Iberian Peninsula heading north, having been downgraded from a category four hurricane to a very strong storm.

Despite losing intensity, having racked up winds of 250km/hr over the Atlantic, it will still have a significant impact on the weather in Spain this week.

The north west of Spain will feel the effects first, with a yellow alert for strong coastal winds and four-metre waves beginning in A Coruña at 6am.

Aemet’s weather alerts for Monday

Dozens of alerts are in place across the country, warning of hail, rain and storms for much of Monday.

An orange alert, the second-most severe, is in place in Jaca, Benasque and Torla-Ordesa, north of Huesca and in the very north of the country. The areas are expected to be lashed by hail and 80km/hr winds.

The rain will then begin to fall across the north, centre and south of Spain, including Andalucia.

Among the areas on a yellow alert for strong rainfall are; Palencia, Valladolid, Zamora, Salamanca, Badajoz, Merida, Aracena and parts of Sevilla and Cordoba.

Further south, the whole coastline covering the Costa del Sol, Granada and Almeria is on a yellow alert for rough seas, thanks to winds of up to 60km/hr that will bring waves of up to three metres.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Tramontana region of Mallorca is also on a yellow alert for strong winds of up to 70km/hr.

While the Costa del Sol will experience strong winds, the likes of Marbella and Estepona will still enjoy highs of 28C and will avoid the rain.

Laurence Dollimore

