Revealed: The 10 biggest beer drinking cities of Europe – including four in Spain

SPAIN’S biggest beer-loving city? It’s so hard to separate them that in fact four Spanish cities share the crown together in Europe’s top ten beer guzzlers.

Two come from – unsurprisingly – Andalucia, while the other two are Spain’s domineering duo.

Along with Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga comes the Andalucian capital of Sevilla.

The city is home to the all-conquering Cruzcampo beer, as well as Rio Azul and a teeming tapas culture.

This combination, along with Sevilla’s sunny weather and bustling terrace culture make it an ideal spot for beer lovers, whether locals or visitors.

Now, a study by UK-based financial website Money Co has revealed that Sevilla is one of the top beer-consuming cities in Europe, with an average of 104 litres of beer consumed per person annually.

This figure places Seville alongside Madrid and Barcelona, and also region rival Malaga, which all share the same ranking.

Although impressive, Spain’s cities still trail behind the biggest beer capitals.

Prague, known for its iconic beer culture, tops the list with a staggering 144 litres per person annually, followed by Polish cities Warsaw and Krakow, and a trio of German cities—Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin.

The study also notes that Seville’s popularity as a tourist hotspot likely boosts its beer consumption, with countless visitors joining locals in enjoying the city’s famous brews.