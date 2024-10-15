British TV detective claims to know ‘real reason’ doomed Jay Slater left his Airbnb in Spain’s Tenerife

THEORIES have yet again begun to swirl about Jay Slater’s death as a British TV detective claims he knows the ‘real reason’ why the teen left his Tenerife Airbnb.

Update on my involvement in the Jay Slater case pic.twitter.com/lkiUORtDzN — Mark Williams-Thomas (@mwilliamsthomas) October 14, 2024

Mark Williams-Thomas, a TV investigator and former police officer is known for covering high profile cases, such as Jimmy Savile, Madeleine McCann and the PPE scandal.

The 19-year-old died in June after leaving an Airbnb he had gone to with two men he met at a club in Playa de las Americas.

One of these men was convicted drug dealer, Ayub Qassim, 31.

Although Qassim claimed he was ‘doing Jay a favour’ and he ‘left the house alive.’

Despite this, rumours have swirled online about Jay’s death, tormenting his bereaved family with tales of drug deals gone wrong and fake images of ‘Jay’ being tortured.

Now, Williams-Thomas has revealed he could dispel the vicious rumours.

In a video posted to TikTok, he said: “This is a mother who lost her child. This case hit headlines worldwide and took on a life of its own. People became fascinated and as a result of that there were lots of conspiracy theories.

“I was very clear from day one that this looked like a tragic accident. There were considerable issues – I haven’t revealed the details of these issues – exactly why Jay left in the manner he did. Why didn’t he return?

“These things I’ve kept to myself at this moment in time. Maybe, when the time is right, I will reveal those.

“I’ve got to be very careful. What I don’t want to do is upset the family with any more trauma than they have already had and so it would be something I would work very closely with Debbie and the family on to reveal that information.”

“Maybe the time will be right soon, but not right now.”

He has previously stated he believes the ‘evidence strongly suggests that Jay left the Airbnb suddenly and walked for 30 minutes before wandering off road’ but claimed he ‘cannot explain it any further.’

Jay vanished from the two bedroom Airbnb- Casa Abuela Tina- in the village of Masca.

He was last seen at 5am on June 17.