15 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Oct, 2024 @ 11:10
··
1 min read

Appeal for missing Brit who vanished after becoming separated from his wife on Spain’s Costa del Sol

by

A BRITISH man has gone missing after becoming separated from his wife during a day out on the Costa del Sol.

David Berry (pictured above) was last seen at the Panda Bar in Benalmadena on Monday, at around 3.30pm.

He was wearing a white cap, black sunglasses, a black vest and pink shorts.

Concerns are growing among friends and family as he had no phone or money on him.

In an appeal online, his friend wrote: “Our friend David Berry has gone missing… he gets very confused and doesn’t know his sense of direction.

“He was last seen at the Panda Bar near the marina at the end of the paseo before he got separated from his wife.”

In a missing person’s poster shared on social media, it said David ‘always has a blue flannel hanging from his pocket’.

It added that he has ‘a front tooth missing, brown eyes’ and a ‘bald head’.

Have you seen David? Contact tips@theolivepress.es

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British father-of-four was found dead at bottom of cliff after night out in Benidorm, inquest hears
Previous Story

British father-of-four was found dead at bottom of cliff after night out in Benidorm, inquest hears

Next Story

Exclusive: Brit invents razor device that removes jellyfish stings – after his sister was attacked by a Man O’war in Spain

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spirits Sourcery: Harvest time – the view from the Spanish vineyards, with Ben Odgers

WINE is everywhere you look in Spain and as the

Watch: ‘Surprise’ torrential rain sparks flooding in Marbella as weather warning is urgently upgraded to the second-most severe

THE Costa del Sol was rocked by thunder and rain