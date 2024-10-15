Appeal for missing Brit who vanished after becoming separated from his wife on Spain’s Costa del Sol

A BRITISH man has gone missing after becoming separated from his wife during a day out on the Costa del Sol.

David Berry (pictured above) was last seen at the Panda Bar in Benalmadena on Monday, at around 3.30pm.

He was wearing a white cap, black sunglasses, a black vest and pink shorts.

Concerns are growing among friends and family as he had no phone or money on him.

In an appeal online, his friend wrote: “Our friend David Berry has gone missing… he gets very confused and doesn’t know his sense of direction.

“He was last seen at the Panda Bar near the marina at the end of the paseo before he got separated from his wife.”

In a missing person’s poster shared on social media, it said David ‘always has a blue flannel hanging from his pocket’.

It added that he has ‘a front tooth missing, brown eyes’ and a ‘bald head’.

Have you seen David? Contact tips@theolivepress.es