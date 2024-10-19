19 Oct, 2024
19 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city with garage – € 620,000

by
Apartment

Barcelona, Barcelona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 620,000

Beautiful 95m2 flat, located in a magnificent building with two lifts, parking and in one of the best areas of the district of l'Antiga Esquerra de l'Eixample. This property is characterized by being high (7th floor) and exterior, so the natural light and the sun are present. We access the house through a hall with a wardrobe. Next to the hall we find a furnished laundry area. The kitchen is open to the hallway and is separated from the living-dining room by a wooden and glass screen. It is fully equipped with specialized kitchen furniture and Bosch and Franke appliances. The finish… See full property details

