Brand new ‘hyper-club’ will open in Spain’s Ibiza next year

A NEW ‘hyper-club’ will open in Ibiza next year on the former site of Privilege nightclub.

UNVRS, formerly the site of the superclub Privilege, is set to open in 2025 and is backed by Will Smith.

READ MORE: Fresh hopes for Privilege, the ‘world’s biggest nightclub’ in Spain

Photo: UNVRS

The Night League’s latest project, the club is hoped to become an world-renowned institution like the company’s other ventures Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza.

According to CEO Yann Pissenem, a hyper-club is a fusion of a club, an arena and a luxury hospitality space.

READ MORE: Tragic cause of death of British DJ in Ibiza is confirmed

Photo: UNVRS

“A Hyperclub is the next evolution in global nightlife,” Pissenemen told Billboard.

“We’re not just preserving Ibiza’s prestige; we’re redefining what’s possible in club culture.”

UNVRS will have a capacity of 15,000 people, among them many stars including Will Smith.

The Hollywood star featured in the venue’s first marketing gambit, appearing in an Instagram video claiming he had ‘seen a UFO’ which led him to the club construction site.

Photo: UNVRS

A clever marketing ploy, the promotion engineered a fake UFO sighting on July 31.

Many reported seeing the mysterious flying object in the sky near Es Vedra and it quickly went viral on social media, with millions of views and hundreds of articles talking about the incident.

Now, it has been revealed the UFO sighting was a publicity stunt by the ‘King of Ibiza’ Pissenem. Eager ravers can sign up to be ‘taken to another dimension’ now.

READ MORE: Tourists spent more than €900m in Ibiza and Formentera this August in new record